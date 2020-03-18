Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 33628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

WMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $2,061,363.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,543,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,817,000 after purchasing an additional 312,472 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $393.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

