Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.50.

Get Air Canada alerts:

TSE AC traded down C$2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,450,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,033. Air Canada has a one year low of C$10.20 and a one year high of C$52.71. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.15.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro purchased 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.