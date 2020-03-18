AltaCorp Capital Cuts High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Price Target to C$0.90

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) had its price target reduced by AltaCorp Capital from C$1.75 to C$0.90 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$2.75 price target on shares of High Arctic Energy Services and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of TSE:HWO traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,943. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.33. High Arctic Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.00.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

