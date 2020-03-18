Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,915,384 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,806,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,915,384 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Walt Disney worth $3,298,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $412,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS traded down $12.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,429,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,955,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average is $136.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

