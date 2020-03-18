Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $15.81, approximately 49,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 745,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

BECN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,532,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,986,000 after acquiring an additional 932,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $24,189,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 390,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 260,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,142,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 250,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

