Berylson Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 96,222 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 96,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of X4 Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $17,639,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,099.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 172,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 32,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XFOR stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,463. The company has a market capitalization of $103.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.86. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.17. As a group, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.