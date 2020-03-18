Berylson Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 73,100 Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Uber Technologies makes up 1.8% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $613,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $287,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,297,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $161,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. 58,808,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,827,188. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,634,557.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $62,915,000 over the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

