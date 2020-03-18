Berylson Capital Partners LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. Revolve Group comprises about 1.8% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Berylson Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Revolve Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of RVLV traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,309. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $608.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $262,203.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas purchased 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,013 shares of company stock worth $1,737,394.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.