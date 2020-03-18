Berylson Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of New Relic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $4,609,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in New Relic by 7.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.35. 77,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,249. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic Inc has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 0.98.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $575,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,170 shares of company stock worth $2,821,095. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

