Berylson Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Roku by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Roku by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.19. 15,810,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,636,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.37 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.10. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 3,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.39, for a total value of $417,753.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,663.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $959,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,203.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,383,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.48.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

