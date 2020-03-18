BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.86% of BOSTON OMAHA worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOMN. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA in the third quarter worth $1,483,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOSTON OMAHA stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. 5,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,045. BOSTON OMAHA Corp has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.71 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

