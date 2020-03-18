Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $31.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cabot traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 24345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cabot by 139.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 76,420 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 5.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

