Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $31.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cabot traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 24345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cabot by 139.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 76,420 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 5.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit