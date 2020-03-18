California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by Masters Capital Management LLC

Masters Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 327,135 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.34% of California Resources worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in California Resources by 665.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in California Resources by 22.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,554. The company has a market cap of $155.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 4.12. California Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.15 million. California Resources had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Corp will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

