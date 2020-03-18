Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) a C$1.75 Price Target

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) received a C$1.75 price target from stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 139.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.60.

Shares of KEL stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,755. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.58. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.67 and a 12-month high of C$6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.15 million and a PE ratio of 11.83.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

