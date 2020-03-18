Canaccord Genuity Trims Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Target Price to C$155.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$150.00 to C$147.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded down C$5.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$144.39. The stock had a trading volume of 696,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,372. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$149.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.22. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$93.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$163.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.90.

In other news, Director David Harquail sold 22,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.64, for a total value of C$2,930,231.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 967,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,435,155.48. Also, Senior Officer Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong sold 11,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total value of C$1,519,297.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$606,466.26. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,025 shares of company stock worth $5,341,089.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

