Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CFX. CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canfor Pulp Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of CFX stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.50. 127,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.47. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$15.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Canfor Pulp Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.53%.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

