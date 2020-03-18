Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

CATY traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,761. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

