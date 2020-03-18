CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at TD Securities

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CEU. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.50.

TSE CEU traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.82. The company had a trading volume of 720,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,693. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$45,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,450,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,001,611.78. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

