Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of CHR traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.61.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$338.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$349.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.54%. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total value of C$98,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$506,157.08.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

