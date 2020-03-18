Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 418446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Specifically, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $68,167.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,688.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,334 shares of company stock worth $4,397,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter worth $485,485,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,583,000 after acquiring an additional 144,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 163,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth $18,322,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 57,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

