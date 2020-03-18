Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 4.00

Media headlines about Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) have been trending very positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca Cola Femsa earned a media sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:COCSF remained flat at $$4.83 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 360. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. Coca Cola Femsa has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

