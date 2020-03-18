Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 220.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVGI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,889. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $189.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

