Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Purchased by Masters Capital Management LLC

Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,718,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,620 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Masters Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Credit Suisse Group worth $23,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

CS stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. 4,591,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,046,578. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

