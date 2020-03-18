Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.39.

Shares of TSE CPG traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.83. 6,258,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,449. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.85.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

