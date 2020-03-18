Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 385,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,896 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.13% of Ecolab worth $74,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $25.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.23. 1,417,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,049. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.41 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.72 and a 200-day moving average of $193.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.64.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

