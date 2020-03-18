Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERF. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.50 to C$4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.45.

Shares of TSE ERF traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $492.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$1.85 and a 12-month high of C$13.09.

The firm also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -10.69%.

In related news, Director Elliott Pew acquired 11,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,403.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,718.77. Also, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total value of C$1,263,897.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,389.50.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

