ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR alerts:

XNGSY traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,661. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.97. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $33.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

See Also: What is channel trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.