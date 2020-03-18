Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Downgraded to Speculative Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.90 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$5.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a C$4.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.64.

Shares of TSE ESI traded down C$22,783.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.30. 1,736,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,093. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.29.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 15,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,904.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 743,572 shares in the company, valued at C$2,102,003.69. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 110,831 shares of company stock valued at $172,168.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

