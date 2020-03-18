Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$4.40 to C$0.65. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ensign Energy Services traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 1074581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.64.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 45,300 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.41 per share, with a total value of C$109,173.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,097,765.22. Insiders have acquired a total of 110,831 shares of company stock worth $172,168 over the last three months.

The stock has a market cap of $50.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.59.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

