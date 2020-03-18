Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$19.25.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.72.

ERO traded down C$1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.33. 433,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,062. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.89. The company has a market cap of $931.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$8.40 and a 12-month high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

