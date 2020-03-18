E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $33.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. E*TRADE Financial traded as low as $25.76 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 4120713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETFC. UBS Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

About E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC)

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.