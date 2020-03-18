Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after buying an additional 1,781,520 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. UBS Group reduced their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $232,065.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,362,524. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,149,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,122,836. The firm has a market cap of $394.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.00 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.70.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

