GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $13.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.47.

GPS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,501,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,613,057. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. GAP has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in GAP by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in GAP during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in GAP by 12.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GAP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

