Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Cut to C$17.75

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from C$30.00 to C$17.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GIL. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL traded down C$3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.00. 1,370,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,137. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.01. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$14.62 and a 12 month high of C$53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.