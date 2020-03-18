Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.91% of Graham worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Graham by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth $239,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $1,924,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Graham in a report on Sunday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GHM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. 8,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,194. The firm has a market cap of $114.14 million, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 0.66. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25). Graham had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

In other Graham news, CEO James R. Lines acquired 12,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $224,526.69. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,900.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $73,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,713 shares of company stock worth $386,940 over the last 90 days. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

