Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stake Reduced by Healthcare Value Capital LLC

Healthcare Value Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Greenlane comprises 1.7% of Healthcare Value Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Healthcare Value Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Greenlane worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Greenlane by 9,420.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 676,659 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 162,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 103,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 4,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,362. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.50. Greenlane Holdings has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

