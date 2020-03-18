HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Stake Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 1,540.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 928,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $39,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $42,419,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the third quarter worth about $39,175,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 917.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 931,785 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $9,759,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 405,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 157,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

HDS stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 90,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HDS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.64.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

