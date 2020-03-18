Healthcare Value Capital LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Healthcare Value Capital LLC trimmed its position in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Antares Pharma accounts for about 4.2% of Healthcare Value Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Healthcare Value Capital LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $458,742.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,037.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of ATRS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 90,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,736. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $326.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 0.99. Antares Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Comments


