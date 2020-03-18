HEXO (HEXO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HEXO (NASDAQ: HEXO):

  • 3/18/2020 – HEXO had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at AltaCorp Capital. They now have a $1.20 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.15.
  • 3/18/2020 – HEXO was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.
  • 3/9/2020 – HEXO is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock.
  • 3/2/2020 – HEXO is now covered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/21/2020 – HEXO was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/28/2020 – HEXO was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HEXO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. 4,475,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,324,492. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. HEXO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in HEXO by 895.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,593,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 1,793,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HEXO by 3,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in HEXO in the third quarter worth $3,213,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in HEXO by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 443,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the fourth quarter worth $438,000.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

