Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering & Holt to Sell

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMO. CSFB reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$34.00 to C$18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.47.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down C$2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.43. 3,213,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.68. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$10.41 and a 52 week high of C$40.59.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.