Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering & Holt to Sell

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMO. CSFB reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$34.00 to C$18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.47.
Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down C$2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.43. 3,213,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.68. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$10.41 and a 52 week high of C$40.59.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Read More: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.