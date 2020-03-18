Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 14,937 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,001,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 304,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.73. 9,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $21.41.

