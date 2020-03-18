Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $38.88 on Wednesday, reaching $205.34. The company had a trading volume of 954,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,531,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.87. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

