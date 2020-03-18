Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

VWO traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,915,877. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

