Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 550,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 241,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 150,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.10. 20,909,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,576,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

