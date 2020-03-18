Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,776,000 after purchasing an additional 216,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,312,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,397,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,584,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,800,967. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $99.09 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $267.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.