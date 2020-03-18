Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 1,625 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 104,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $2,002,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,379,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 542,682 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.63.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $22.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.00. 7,739,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,626,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.62. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

