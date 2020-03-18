Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 3,749 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,260 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

