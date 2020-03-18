Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 40,882 iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 136,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 43,853 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 294,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 336,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IAGG traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.13. The company had a trading volume of 281,875 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

