Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,920 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJL traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. 655,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

