Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 104.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,151 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 307,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,477,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.94. 28,178,150 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.